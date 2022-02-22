VanVleet scores six points in NBA All-Star Game debut

CLEVELAND (WIFR) - Fred VanVleet got an up close look at one of the greatest shooting performances in NBA All-Star Game history. He watched as his Team LeBron teammate, Golden State’s Steph Curry, knocked down 16 three-pointers, scoring 50 points, to earn the MVP honor in the 163-160 win over Team Durant Sunday in Cleveland.

“Just enjoying it. I had pretty good seats to watch the show,” said VanVleet. “He (Curry) was locked in. He was going for it (the All-Star Game record is 52). It was fun and to see those guys warm up and compete for the charity money, that was cool too.”

In his All-Star Game debut, VanVleet played nine minutes, recording six points, two rebounds, and three assists. He became the first undrafted player to play in an All-Star Game since Ben Wallace in 2006.

For a player that leads the league in minutes played this season, VanVleet seemed at peace with watching the second half from the bench.

“I’m happy with the way the night went. We won. I got out there, made a couple of shots, got some cardio in. That’s it, I’m good.”

The Rockford native also took part in the three-point contest on Saturday. An eventful weekend among some of the best in today’s game.

“Just being in the locker room and just being around the guys,” explained VanVleet about his first All-Star weekend experience. “To be able to hear some of the stories and share stories, I think that’s probably the best part. Just to be part of the brotherhood of what this elite level is.”

“Obviously the game was way more fun than anything else I’ve done since I’ve been here.”

VanVleet plans to take a mini vacation with the family before the Toronto Raptors’ season resumes on Friday in Charlotte.

