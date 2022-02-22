Stateline girls wrestlers look to make an impact at state meet

(WIFR) - Girls wrestling will make its Illinois High School Association state tournament debut this weekend. At the forefront of it all, four NIC-10 wrestlers look to make history.

Across the Stateline, female wrestlers are gearing up for a shot at history.

“The sport has grown so much. I never thought I would see this day coming,” said Boylan wrestling head coach Dathan Wickson.

Freeport’s Cadence Diduch, Boylan’s Netavia Wickson, and at Hononegah, sisters Angelina and Rose Cassioppi, all enter the girls state championship as sectional champs in each of their respective weight classes. For Freeport coach Anthony Dedmond, he was impressed with Diduch from the start.

“From her first practice, she reminded me she’s not a girl, she’s just a wrestler”

Diduch, also became the first female to win a NIC-10 conference title. She’s looking to be a role model for future wrestlers.

“It makes it so other girls can do it,” said Diduch. “And I hope they can look up to me so they can do it too.”

At Hononegah, Angelina and Rose are looking to continue to cement their family legacy, after older brother Tony went a perfect 100 and oh during his upperclassmen years. The sisters, inspiring one another.

“It’s really good, she’s really good motivation and she helps me get better,” said Angelina.

“It’s really cool,” said Rose. “For a while, I was the only girl at my club and at this school wrestling. So now, it’s cool to have a whole tournament just for girls.”

Finally, at Boylan, Netavia Wickson looks to build a future for not only herself, but other black female wrestlers as well.

“I don’t really see a lot of black girls wrestling,” explained Wickson. “But it’s getting better and it’s great to see that we can do anything, we’re strong no matter what.”

The tournament, allowing wrestlers to grow beyond their high school careers

“I would love to go to college to wrestle and also after college become a wrestling coach,” said Wickson.

“It gives me better opportunities to further my career in wrestling,” mentioned Rose. “It makes it easier for me to wrestle more girls, get more used to freestyle because if I’m wrestling boys I can only do folkstyle.”

For the time being though, both coaches and wrestlers are soaking in the moment.

“People need to realize that we’re seeing something special happen right now,” said Dedmond. “Anybody that’s a fan of wrestling regardless of how long, we’re seeing these ladies come in and set the bar high. It’s no more of coming in and just hoping to be a part of the team, they’re becoming the team.”

Durand’s Lexie Carden and Oregon’s Elizabeth Ruter will also compete at state this weekend.

