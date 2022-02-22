Spreading love one quilt at a time; Susie Appleseed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local woman combines her passion for children and her love of quilting to come up with the Appleseed Project. Susan Knoup who is known as Susie Appleseed lost her job in January of last year. She needed a purpose in life and that’s when she turned to her passion of quilting. She put together a team of 20 volunteers who sew for foster children across the United States. A passion that gives Susan Knoup a purpose in her life.

“Secure, love and hope are the 3 main messages these apple seeds are,” says Knoup. After losing her job 13 months ago Knoup combined her love for children and quilting to blanket the country with something artistic and practical for kids in foster homes. “I would love to take and see the reaction on the kids face when they see them because I would imagine it would be like Christmas morning,” says Knoup’s mom Cindy Hunter.

Each of the finished products has the name of the person who made the quilt, the state they are from and the purpose behind them making it, Susan got 20 others from the Stateline to help and the ladies now have a goal of creating 1000 quilts by the end of the year.

“I didn’t realize how involved it was going to be for the ladies it brings the ladies together that haven’t been together and it pull us together to do a common thing... we all needed that purpose of getting out again and connecting again,” says Knoup.

