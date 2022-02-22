Mother of Rockford murder victim reflects after suspect is taken into custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Coreyeon Young of Rockford is now in police custody after he was arrested Feb. 18 in Asbury, Iowa. Police say he was involved in the shooting that killed 18 year old Chrishawn Arnold in Sept. of 2020.

“It’s opening up a wound, that hasn’t even healed,” said Mother of Arnold Danielle Horton. Horton says she feels some peace knowing her son’s suspected killer is finally behind bars, but it doesn’t bring him back to life. “The thought of having to go through a trial, and sit there, and talk about details on how my son was murdered...”

Horton reflects on Chrishawn’s goofy personality, saying he lit up every room that he walked in.

“He wasn’t a bad kid at all,” said Horton. “The only thing he wanted to do was laugh, make jokes, dance, you know just be alive.” She says he loved basketball, was incredibly family oriented and close with his siblings. But Horton says they’ll never get that back, because Young stole it from them.

“I have to live without the pleasure of, hearing his voice, or you know, touching him,” said Horton. “Things like that, so you know what, no this isn’t going to change anything, but maybe it will bring me some type of peace, or closure.”

Young has an extensive past of violent crimes in the Rockford area, including several charges of unlawful use of a weapon. He was charged in a shooting from Memorial Day last year, where police say a woman was shot in the neck. Police also connected him for an outstanding warrant on the same unlawful use of a weapon charge, where a 3 year old died from an apparent bullet wound this past December.

“This tells me that our justice system is broken, you know, and there’s gotta be some discussion in this community about sentencing,” said 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose. “Anytime someone is doing something with gunfire, and really looking to hurt someone intentionally, or even accidentally, there has got to be some sort of longer term punishment.”

Horton says she is in the process of creating a not-for-profit organization called Chrishawn’s Way. It will target parents and families who have lost their child to gun violence.

“Loosing a child is always hard, but it also has a lot to do with in the manner which they go,” said Horton. “And you know, a lot of parents are loosing their young children to gun violence.”

Some of Young’s other past charges include possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and fleeing to elude.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.