More than $224 million distributed to public schools in Winnebago County
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s National Public Schools week (Feb 21-25) and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos recounts the work done in Washington to help public schools struggling during the pandemic, a portion of which helped public school students here in Rockford.
The American Rescue Plan, which Bustos helped pass, secured more than $595 million for public schools in Northwest and Central Illinois K-12 schools to stay open safely and make up for lost time while state governors, including Gov. Pritzker, issued stay-at-home orders.
“All students should have access to safe, welcoming, and well-funded public schools,” Bustos says. “Thanks to the historic investment from the American Rescue Plan in K-12 education, our primary and secondary schools are better equipped to safely stay open while navigating the challenges presented by the pandemic. I look forward to continuing to support our schools, faculty and staff to ensure quality education for every student.”
A breakdown of public school funding for counties in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District is as follows:
- Carroll County: $5,917,310
- Fulton County: $15,094,544
- Henderson County: $1,988,481
- Henry County: $21,841,206
- Jo Daviess County: $5,577,197
- Knox County: $28,976,414
- Mercer County: $3,028,953
- Rock Island County: $95,467,588
- Stephenson County: $27,496,316
- Warren County: $7,015,557
- Whiteside County: $24,944,686
- Peoria County: $113,776,116
- Tazewell County: $19,951,356
- Winnebago County: $224,913,872
