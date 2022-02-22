More than $224 million distributed to public schools in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s National Public Schools week (Feb 21-25) and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos recounts the work done in Washington to help public schools struggling during the pandemic, a portion of which helped public school students here in Rockford.

The American Rescue Plan, which Bustos helped pass, secured more than $595 million for public schools in Northwest and Central Illinois K-12 schools to stay open safely and make up for lost time while state governors, including Gov. Pritzker, issued stay-at-home orders.

“All students should have access to safe, welcoming, and well-funded public schools,” Bustos says. “Thanks to the historic investment from the American Rescue Plan in K-12 education, our primary and secondary schools are better equipped to safely stay open while navigating the challenges presented by the pandemic. I look forward to continuing to support our schools, faculty and staff to ensure quality education for every student.”

A breakdown of public school funding for counties in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District is as follows:

Carroll County: $5,917,310

Fulton County: $15,094,544

Henderson County: $1,988,481

Henry County: $21,841,206

Jo Daviess County: $5,577,197

Knox County: $28,976,414

Mercer County: $3,028,953

Rock Island County: $95,467,588

Stephenson County: $27,496,316

Warren County: $7,015,557

Whiteside County: $24,944,686

Peoria County: $113,776,116

Tazewell County: $19,951,356

Winnebago County: $224,913,872

