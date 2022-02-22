Advertisement

Illinois circuit courts can adopt own mask mandates, according to Illinois Supreme Court

WIFR Newsroom
Feb. 22, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday removed a requirement that individuals in attendance at Illinois courts wear masks.

Effective February 28, 2022, each circuit court will decide masking requirements based off of local health conditions.

The amended order says that individuals who choose to wear a mask can be directed by a judge to remove it for court purposes such as addressing the court or testifying.

The amended order is available on the court website by clicking here.

