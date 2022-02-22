Advertisement

Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in National Guard training accident

Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.
Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.(Source: KSL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort during a Utah National Guard training exercise.

The Utah National Guard says two helicopters were involved in the accident Tuesday morning near the Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt.

Both helicopters were damaged.

Shortly after the crash near Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area on the back side of the mountain was closed to skiers. A lift and a tram were also closed.

Police are responding to the site about 28 miles from Salt Lake City. The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hurt including two children after I-90 pileup
Rockford police respond to the 2100 block of 11th St. on Monday for reports of a shooting victim.
Shooting victim on 11th Street in Rockford
Icing concerns begin to ramp up anytime after 7pm Monday as temperatures fall to near freezing,...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to threaten the Stateline Monday night/Tuesday
Dixon police are looking for the man pictured here in connection with a forgery from last week...
Dixon Police Department takes to social media to identify suspect
Coreyeon A. Young, 18 of Rockford was arrested in Dubuque County, IA on Friday.
18-year-old arrested in Iowa for first-degree murder charge in Rockford

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Defense in George Floyd’s killing: Police training was inadequate
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. The Biden...
Biden halts oil, gas leases amid legal fight on climate cost
Neighbors demand 8-year-old's massive treehouse be taken down