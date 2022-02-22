Freeport’s Baker ends high school wrestling career as a state champion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport’s Markel Baker won an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state championship last year when there was no IHSA state meet due to the pandemic. A year later, he can finally add that title to his resume.

Baker won the Class 2A 126-pound championship Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign. The senior capped off his stellar career with a perfect 27-0 season. He became the second IHSA individual boys wrestling champion from Freeport in the last three postseasons, and just the third Pretzel grappler ever to bring home the bracket.

“In the past two weeks, he’s beat probably eight of the top ten kids in the state,” said Freeport head coach Anthony Dedmond. “And that’s saying something.”

Baker held on to win in a 5-4 decision over Aurora Christian’s Joe Fernau.

“Everybody’s wanted me to win and wanted me to do good because they see me at the top,” said Baker. “It’s what I’m expected to do. At the end of the day, I get it done the best way I could.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.