FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Periods of showers and t-storms are likely this morning with a few t-storms producing some small hail stones. Localized flooding is an issue too. Temperatures will hover a few degrees above freezing from Rockford and points to the south. Points to the north with drop a few degrees below freezing leading to some freezing rain that could lead to icing. Winter Weather Advisories are in play for the following counties: Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Stephenson, JoDaviess, Carroll, Green, Rock, and Walworth. The precipitation should end by 3 PM with falling temperatures to follow. We will drop to 12 tonight with wind chills tomorrow morning 0 to -5.

