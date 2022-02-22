FIRST ALERT: Ice concerns persist for many in the Stateline as flooding emerges as a possibility for others

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline’s in for quite the interesting and eventful week of weather, with three big weather stories that we’re tracking in the coming days.

The first of the stories begins in just hours, that being the potential for icy conditions in many spots overnight and into early Tuesday, as well as the possibility of flooding rains in others. A second system follows Thursday into Thursday night, likely coming as a snow producer. Lastly gathering headlines in February’s final week will be colder temperatures. Overall, high temperatures aren’t likely to get out of the 20s on most days, and nighttime lows are to fall into the teens and perhaps even single digits.

The paragraphs ahead will focus in more detail the first storm system, as it’s the one to have the most immediate impacts here. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties in Illinois, and remain intact for Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin through Tuesday afternoon or early Tuesday evening. These remain the areas that are most likely to experience icing concerns, as a several hour period of freezing rain appears a good bet.

Where temperatures are to be slightly warmer across the remainder of North Central Illinois, rain’s to be the dominant mode of precipitation. That rain, falling heavily at times, and perhaps including occasional thunderstorms, will be falling on partially frozen ground, which will lead to excessive runoff into river basins, creeks, streams, and other flood-prone locations.

With that in mind, Flood Watches have been posted for Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, Boone, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties.

It has remained dry well into the evening hours of Monday, but the expectation is as we inch closer to midnight, rain is likely to break out, in scattered form at first, but becoming more widespread with time. We will have to closely monitor temperatures for the potential that it could come as freezing rain across the far northern most reaches of our viewing area.

More likely we’ll start to see some freezing rain across far northern portions of Illinois and into southern Wisconsin into the early morning hours of Tuesday, and some heavier precipitation appears likely and more widespread by the time we reached the mid-morning hours. That’s what we may need to be a little more concerned about ice in Northern Illinois as temperatures fall at a slightly quicker rate. That’s also the time where we could have enough instability to generate a few thunderstorms, especially along and south of Interstate 88.

Precipitation should become lighter by the time we reach midday, and should eventually exit the area by the time we reach the mid to late afternoon hours. While it does appear as though Tuesday morning’s commute will likely be impacted, we can cross our fingers in hoping that the evening commute Tuesday will be less affected.

It still remains likely that the most significant ice accumulations will come a considerable distance well to the north of the immediate Rockford Metro. Communities along and north of a line from New Glarus to Janesville to Lake Geneva could be looking at 1/10″ of ice, with folks near or just northeast of Madison potentially staring at more.

Locally, most of us are likely just looking at a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation, not all that significant, but potentially just enough to present some travel trouble, especially on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses.

Why are those more dangerous? While most roads lose heat evenly, bridges and overpasses do not have the ground underneath to help insulate them. This allows cold air to flow both above and below them, leaving them vulnerable to quicker heat loss. Oftentimes, road temperatures may remain in the mid 30s, while those exposed surfaces are below the freezing mark.

Sunshine is due back at least in partial fashion on Wednesday following our weather system. Despite that, a northerly wind will restrict temperatures to the 20s, levels more than ten degrees below normal.

