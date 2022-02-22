Advertisement

Finding blood donors for good boys and girls

Dogs must be more than 50 pounds to donate blood. Cats over 10 pounds.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If your pet needs surgery, blood donors must be on hand, but getting those blood donors can be harder for animals than it is for humans. The Emergency Animal Clinic of Rockford needs a few good canines to help save lives, through blood donations.

“They go out camping, running, boating, they go out running and have trauma like being hit by a car, the jump off of things and get hurt,” said Dr. Kevin Thrall, Medical Director for the Emergency Animal Clinic of Rockford.

Dogs must be more than 50 pounds to donate blood. Bear is one of the clinic’s MVP’s and tomorrow is his 5th birthday.

“In looking at the website, I found out that they’re looking for dogs to donate blood, and Bear is about 116 pounds, healthy, and I thought, why not have him be a candidate,” Cheryl Landeck said, Bears’ Mom.

Each donation takes around 5 minutes, and dogs can donate once every eight weeks. When the donors are brought in they also get heartworm, blood, and weight testing done free of charge

“Which is a benefit in itself because if you had to do that at a vet you’d have to pay for that. And it helps me know that he’s healthy, and he’s doing something good for other dogs,” Landeck told 23 News.

Cats can also donate blood, though not at the Emergency Animal Clinic of Rockford. They must be more than 10 pounds and can donate about every couple of months.

Sign ups for dogs can be found here.

