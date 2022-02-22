Advertisement

Dakota boys wrestling wins three individual state championships under first year head coach Jacobs

Dakota held a celebration on Sunday for its All-State boys wrestlers, including three state...
Dakota held a celebration on Sunday for its All-State boys wrestlers, including three state champions.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Dakota boys wrestling head coach Matt Jacobs knows a thing or two about winning a state title. He won back-to-back individual state championships in 1998 and 1999. Fast forward to 2022, and Jacobs now leads the Indians program, as they crown three more champions this past weekend in Champaign.

Dakota held a welcome home celebration Sunday for its champions and medalists. Phoenix Blakely (126), Maddux Blakely (138), and Noah Wenzel (195) brought home the brackets, while TJ Silva was the runner-up at 132-pounds and Tyler Simmer finished fifth at 145-pounds.

Jacobs says it was fun to be back in the atmosphere at State Farm Center with a chance to coach instead of be on the mat.

“The Grand Marshalls, you know, they’re reading off accomplishments,” explained Jacobs. “They’d say they coached for 25-30 years and had five champions, I’m year won and got three. I’m not going to take it for granted. I feel very grateful that I’m in this role.”

Jacobs takes over for longtime head coach Peter Alber, who is still on the staff as a volunteer assistant. Despite finding individual success this year, the Indians will not compete for a seventh state championship at this week’s team duals. Instead, the Lena-Winslow/Stockton Co-Op will go for its third team title in the past five IHSA postseasons. There was no state tournament in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hurt including two children after I-90 pileup
File Graphic
Arrest made in Sycamore fatal crash
Our next system will bring rain showers to the area starting Monday afternoon and lasting into...
Warm and windy Sunday on tap before a messy storm system arrives late Monday
Rockford police respond to the 2100 block of 11th St. on Monday for reports of a shooting victim.
Shooting victim on 11th Street in Rockford
Icing concerns begin to ramp up anytime after 7pm Monday as temperatures fall to near freezing,...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to threaten the Stateline Monday night/Tuesday

Latest News

Freeport's Markel Baker celebrates after winning a state championship.
Freeport’s Baker ends high school wrestling career as a state champion
Fred VanVleet was named to his first All-Star Game as a reserve selected by the NBA coaches.
VanVleet scores six points in NBA All-Star Game debut
rvc wbb
RVC WBB captures Region IV title in win over Joliet JC
Freeport's Markel Baker finished off an undefeated season with a 5-4 decision victory in the...
Rockford area boys wrestlers bring home the hardware at state meet