Dakota boys wrestling wins three individual state championships under first year head coach Jacobs

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Dakota boys wrestling head coach Matt Jacobs knows a thing or two about winning a state title. He won back-to-back individual state championships in 1998 and 1999. Fast forward to 2022, and Jacobs now leads the Indians program, as they crown three more champions this past weekend in Champaign.

Dakota held a welcome home celebration Sunday for its champions and medalists. Phoenix Blakely (126), Maddux Blakely (138), and Noah Wenzel (195) brought home the brackets, while TJ Silva was the runner-up at 132-pounds and Tyler Simmer finished fifth at 145-pounds.

Jacobs says it was fun to be back in the atmosphere at State Farm Center with a chance to coach instead of be on the mat.

“The Grand Marshalls, you know, they’re reading off accomplishments,” explained Jacobs. “They’d say they coached for 25-30 years and had five champions, I’m year won and got three. I’m not going to take it for granted. I feel very grateful that I’m in this role.”

Jacobs takes over for longtime head coach Peter Alber, who is still on the staff as a volunteer assistant. Despite finding individual success this year, the Indians will not compete for a seventh state championship at this week’s team duals. Instead, the Lena-Winslow/Stockton Co-Op will go for its third team title in the past five IHSA postseasons. There was no state tournament in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

