Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
Community Calendar
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
Community Calendar
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Business expert shares advice for employers hiring virtually
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By
Annamarie Schutt
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Five hurt including two children after I-90 pileup
Shooting victim on 11th Street in Rockford
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to threaten the Stateline Monday night/Tuesday
18-year-old arrested in Iowa for first-degree murder charge in Rockford
Dixon Police Department takes to social media to identify suspect
Latest News
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 2/22/2022
Bringing businesses to the Pretzel City
Illinois circuit courts can adopt own mask mandates, according to Illinois Supreme Court
More than $224 million distributed to public schools in Winnebago County