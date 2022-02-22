Bringing businesses to the Pretzel City

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A recent acquisition forces a 100-year-old, family owned business in Freeport to find a new home. The move by Furst McNess not only affects a few dozen families in the area, but the city as well. The family-owned company recently sold to South Korea based Easy Bio.

“This is not a statement about any kind of dissatisfaction with our current home in Freeport, but it is about how we can position ourselves for further growth,” said Mark Poeschl, CEO of Furst McNess.

“As we aim to become a 2-billion-dollar company within the next five years. We’re doing everything we can to establish our building for that, from our culture to the employees that we hope to attract,” Poeschl said.

But the company will soon move its operation to the East.

“We viewed the opportunity to move our offices to Rockford as a chance for us to be in al larger metropolitan area one that is closer to the Chicago area,” he told 23 News.

That’s not the best news for Freeport, but city leaders say it gives them a chance to bring in other companies, like the supermarket chain Hyvee.

City Manager Randy Bukas hopes record home sales during the pandemic translates to a boom in business - from retail to manufacturing and from farming to technology.

“People were moving out of the more congested areas of Chicago and coming out here at least for a second home and working out here,” Bukas said.

According to Bukas, 2021 was a successful year for businesses in Freeport and leaders will work to carry that success even farther.

