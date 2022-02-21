Wedding vendors at Franchesco’s Bridal Expo talk COVID-19 impact

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - COVID-19 took a major toll on several industries, but event planning was one that was hit the hardest. Wedding vendors at Franchesco’s Bride Expo on Feb. 20 say when the pandemic started, it changed everything for the industry.

“It has been I mean really hard, that first 14 day thing,” said Event and Wedding DJ Ron Reiner. “Then it rolled out to how ever many months, so that year really crushed a lot of us.”

“In terms of weddings, they were getting delayed or canceled or rescheduled, it was difficult for us,” said Rockford Rides CEO Joshua Beitel. “We had to figure out unique ways we could offer services, social distancing.”

Several vendors say there has been a huge rise in people booking weddings, in what could be a record-breaking 2022. But even with the loosening of restrictions for indoor events, safety is still the number one concern for both the bridal party and guests.

“We’re making our drivers get COVID test every week, we’re sanitizing our vehicles every week with hospital grade sanitizers,” said Beitel.

Franchesco’s General Manager Michelle Lamay says people are more eager to have larger events now that limits have been removed on the number of guests allowed.

“I think people are just excited to get back to normal, and do the things like we used to,” said Lamay. “Get back to enjoying life and celebrating a really important day.”

Reiner says since COVID started, outdoor ceremonies have become a huge trend for couples, and some are even planning years in advance.

“I have heard even some of the top people are booking three years into the future,” said Reiner. “Three years into the future. It’s amazing, but you got to get started early.”

Reiner adds that the one silver lining of the gap year COVID brought on the industry was that it allowed a lot of people to work on better establishing and perfecting their brand. Another interesting trend he noted was several wedding vendors are seeing fewer brides and grooms requiring tuxedo and formal wear among people who work the weddings.

