Five rushed to hospital including two children after I-90 pileup

Both of the children are under 4-years-old.
FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police release preliminary information after a three car pile up westbound on I-90 in Cook County late Sunday night sent five individuals to the hospital.

Justin A. Cook, 30, of Chicago faces multiple charges including driving under the influence of drugs after his gray 2020 Chevrolet Colorado struck a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 from behind while it was pulled to the side of the Interstate, pushing it into a concrete barrier.

Demetrius T. Jones Jr. 27, of Madison Wis. was driving the Pontiac which included four passengers, 26-year-old Geresa Homesly, 22-year-old Janikqua L. Homesly and two male children ages 1 and 3. Geresa Homesly was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries along with Janikqua Homesly and both children who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A third driver, Victor H. Silva, 48 of Roselle piled into the accident hitting Cook’s vehicle with his black 2018 Nissan Rogue. Silva and his passenger, 41-year-old Luis F. Martinez of Roselle were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Neither Cook nor Jones suffered any injuries in the crash. This is an open investigation with ISP District 15.

