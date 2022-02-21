Advertisement

Shooting victim on 11th Street in Rockford

(WCAX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department responded to a shooting on Monday in the 2100 block of 11th Street in Rockford.

The organization released preliminary information about the incident on their Twitter page just after 1 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as details are confirmed.

