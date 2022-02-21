Advertisement

Roscoe Police Department investigates report of auto theft

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Roscoe police are looking for information on a stolen vehicle reported Monday, February 21, 2022.

Police say that a dark green 1997 Chevrolet S10 was reported stolen in the 11000 block of Baneberry Drive in Roscoe.

The truck has Illinois license plates number 3193122.

The department released this update via Facebook just after 2:30 p.m.

Information on the whereabouts of this vehicle can be given to the Roscoe Police Department at 815-623-7338.

