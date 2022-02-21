Advertisement

Rain Moves in Tonight

Rain Moves in Tonight
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies this President’s Day with highs in the middle 40′s. Rain to begin around the 5 o’clock hour with a few rumbles of thunder tonight. Rain will mix with sleet and freezing rain at the state line and points to the north. Rain, sleet, freezing rain, and fog are likely tomorrow with highs in the 30′s. The precipitation chances end Tuesday night as temperatures drop to 12 for the overnight low. Colder the rest of the week with another chance at snow by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our next system will bring rain showers to the area starting Monday afternoon and lasting into...
Warm and windy Sunday on tap before a messy storm system arrives late Monday
File Graphic
Arrest made in Sycamore Township fatal crash
Freeport Public Schools will make masks optional immediately, Rockford Public Schools will...
Locals react to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s failed appeal of the mask mandate for schools
Icing concerns begin to ramp up anytime after 7pm Monday as temperatures fall to near freezing,...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to threaten the Stateline Monday night/Tuesday
Richard J. Reynolds, 56, of Rockford faces two counts of grooming in Kane County, Ill.
Rockford man, former Blackhawk Area Council member charged with grooming in Kane County

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Southern Wisconsin, and may be expanded to cover...
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 2/20/2022
Icing concerns begin to ramp up anytime after 7pm Monday as temperatures fall to near freezing,...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to threaten the Stateline Monday night/Tuesday
Our next system will bring rain showers to the area starting Monday afternoon and lasting into...
Warm and windy Sunday on tap before a messy storm system arrives late Monday
Icing threat Monday
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 2/19/2022