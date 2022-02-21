Rain Moves in Tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies this President’s Day with highs in the middle 40′s. Rain to begin around the 5 o’clock hour with a few rumbles of thunder tonight. Rain will mix with sleet and freezing rain at the state line and points to the north. Rain, sleet, freezing rain, and fog are likely tomorrow with highs in the 30′s. The precipitation chances end Tuesday night as temperatures drop to 12 for the overnight low. Colder the rest of the week with another chance at snow by Thursday.

