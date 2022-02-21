Freeport Kiwanis Club hosts 68th Pancake and Sausage Day

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport area Kiwanis are serving up fresh-flipped pancakes and Harbach’s sausage for their 68th Annual Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Day.

The event will be held via curbside carry-out service on Saturday March 5, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 1010 S. Park Boulevard.

Each breakfast includes pancakes, Harbach’s sausage and applesauce. Additional butcher-wrapped Harbach’s sausage will be available for purchase by the pound.

Tickets are $9 and are available at Freeport Cub Foods, 1512 S. West Ave.; Freeport Sullivan’s, 2002 W. Galena Ave.; or from any Golden K or Freeport Noon Kiwanis member. Individuals or organizations looking for ticket booster packs (11 tickets for the price of 10) can contact Cheryl at 815-235-0823.

