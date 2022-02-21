FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to threaten the Stateline Monday night/Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was treated absolutely stellar Sunday, as temperatures soared into the 50s for the second time this week.

While temperatures remained quite comfortable in the upper 30s to near 40° as late as 10:00pm Sunday, there are changes to be set into motion shortly, once a cold front drops through the area, shifting winds to the north and northeast after doing so.

Clouds have gathered over our airspace, and will remain in place for the next 48 hours. In the short term, there’s no threat for precipitation, but that’s likely to change by the time we reach the late afternoon and early evening hours Monday.

Initially, precipitation’s to start out as rain in the early portion of the evening. From there, though, close attention will need to be paid to temperatures, as it’s expected that rain will transition to freezing rain as temperatures reach the critical 32° mark.

Icing concerns begin to ramp up anytime after 7pm Monday as temperatures fall to near freezing, especially along and north of US-20. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Freezing rain’s to continue through the remainder of the evening and overnight hours, though with breaks in the action. Current model projections continue to suggest that our Southern Wisconsin counties are the most likely to bear the brunt of the most significant accumulations, considering those will be the locations most likely to be at or below the freezing mark for the longest amount of time.

A break in the action may ensue overnight Monday into early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Spotty freezing rain is possible Tuesday morning, though dry hours are anticipated. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Pockets of freezing rain are likely to continue through at least midday Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s why Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties, beginning at 5:00pm Monday and lasting through at least midday Tuesday. While those advisories do NOT cover Northern Illinois for the time being, several counties, especially those butting up to the Wisconsin border, are being monitored for possible inclusion as early as Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southern Wisconsin beginning Monday evening. It's quite possible that will be expanded to cover much of Northern Illinois. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The greatest chances (50%+) of seeing 1/10" or more of ice will come over Southern Wisconsin, dropping off sharply as you go south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's an extremely small chance of some communities picking up 1/4" of ice or more. Should that happen, Ice Storm Warnings would be necessary. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Regardless of location, the entire area will be susceptible for at least some icy weather Monday night into Tuesday. While not likely to be a blockbuster ice storm anywhere, even the slightest ice accumulation may have major travel implications. Most spots will see a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation, while 1/10″ or even slightly more may accumulate in Southern Wisconsin.

Along and south of I-88, there will be little or no ice accumulation. North of the Wisconsin border, more than 1/10" could occur. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Significant impacts are not likely, but are possible for the Monday evening commute, but are much more likely for Tuesday morning’s. Extreme caution will be urged during the overnight hours Monday through at least midday Tuesday. Much quieter conditions are likely by late Tuesday afternoon.

A quiet, but cold Wednesday is to follow before another system takes aim on the area Thursday, this one bringing the potential for snow, and perhaps enough to accumulate. More clarity will come regarding that system as it draws closer.

