FHN to ease visitor restrictions at hospital, clinics
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - FHN is revising visitor restrictions for their hospital and clinic locations as COVID-19 patient numbers dwindle.
The new guidelines start 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. Revisions include
- One visitor per day for adult inpatients
- Two support individuals per day for labor and delivery care patients
- Two visitors per patient for pediatric patients, one being a parent or guardian
- One adult to accompany adult patients to office visits at the clinic, family healthcare center or specialty care center
- Two parents or adults to accompany pediatric patients to office visits at the clinic, family healthcare center or specialty care center
Masking will still be required for all FHN visitors and patients. Those who are currently suffering or recently experienced COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, will not be permitted.
All visitors throughout all FHN locations must:
- Be 18 years of age or older
- Wear a mask at all times, and maintain social distancing
- Wash hands when entering and leaving rooms
- Leave directly after visiting the patient room
Visit www.fhn.org/coronavirus for the latest visitor restrictions for each hospital department and the FHN Family Healthcare Centers and Specialty Care Centers.
