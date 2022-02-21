FHN to ease visitor restrictions at hospital, clinics

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - FHN is revising visitor restrictions for their hospital and clinic locations as COVID-19 patient numbers dwindle.

The new guidelines start 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. Revisions include

One visitor per day for adult inpatients

Two support individuals per day for labor and delivery care patients

Two visitors per patient for pediatric patients, one being a parent or guardian

One adult to accompany adult patients to office visits at the clinic, family healthcare center or specialty care center

Two parents or adults to accompany pediatric patients to office visits at the clinic, family healthcare center or specialty care center

Masking will still be required for all FHN visitors and patients. Those who are currently suffering or recently experienced COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, will not be permitted.

All visitors throughout all FHN locations must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Wear a mask at all times, and maintain social distancing

Wash hands when entering and leaving rooms

Leave directly after visiting the patient room

Visit www.fhn.org/coronavirus for the latest visitor restrictions for each hospital department and the FHN Family Healthcare Centers and Specialty Care Centers.

