Dixon Police Department takes to social media to identify suspect

Dixon police are looking for the man pictured here in connection with a forgery from last week...
Dixon police are looking for the man pictured here in connection with a forgery from last week at Huffy's gas station on North Galena Avenue.(Dixon Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Dixon Police Department puts faith in their Facebook and Twitter followers to help identify an unmasked person of interest in a forgery crime that took place last week.

The organization released a still image from what appears to be surveillance footage of Huffy’s gas station located in the 700 block of North Galena Avenue in Dixon. The image shows a white male between ages 30-40 standing at the check-out counter with a cashier from the gas station.

Dixon police say they are searching for the man in connection with a forgery that happened at the gas station on Tuesday, Feb. 15 around 10 p.m. No other details about the crime have been released.

Multiple comments have been made on the Facebook post, including some about a possible identification of the man in the photograph.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

