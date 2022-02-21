Advertisement

Convicted sex offender relocates to Janesville

Aaron E. Simpson, 43, is required to register as a sex offender for life.
Aaron E. Simpson, 43, is required to register as a sex offender for life.(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE (WIFR) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office notified the public that a convicted sex offender is relocating to Janesville at the end of February.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Aaron E. Simpson, 43, is relocating from W13490 County Road, Bruce, Wis, to 203 W. Sunnny Lane, Janesville, Wis. on Monday, Feb. 28.

Simpson was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child on Sept. 2, 1997 and of two counts of third degree sexual assault on March 16, 2010.

Conditions of Simpson’s supervision include, but are not limited to:

  • No unsupervised contact with minors
  • No contact with victims
  • Not to consume drugs
  • Comply with standard sex offender rules
  • Cooperate with electronic monitoring
  • Face-to-face contact with law enforcement
  • Comply with all requirements
  • lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is not responsible for the placement of this sex offender but is required by law to provide public notice.

For further information regarding the placement of this offender, contact the Department of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our next system will bring rain showers to the area starting Monday afternoon and lasting into...
Warm and windy Sunday on tap before a messy storm system arrives late Monday
File Graphic
Arrest made in Sycamore fatal crash
Freeport Public Schools will make masks optional immediately, Rockford Public Schools will...
Locals react to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s failed appeal of the mask mandate for schools
Icing concerns begin to ramp up anytime after 7pm Monday as temperatures fall to near freezing,...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to threaten the Stateline Monday night/Tuesday
Gov. JB Pritzker talks to reporters in Springfield, Illinois on February 16, 2022.
Pritzker hopes to send Illinois mask mandate case to Illinois Supreme Court

Latest News

Shooting victim on 11th Street in Rockford
FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Blockades over, but Trudeau says emergency powers needed
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Dixon police are looking for the man pictured here in connection with a forgery from last week...
Dixon Police Department takes to social media to identify suspect