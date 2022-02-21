Convicted sex offender relocates to Janesville
JANESVILLE (WIFR) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office notified the public that a convicted sex offender is relocating to Janesville at the end of February.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Aaron E. Simpson, 43, is relocating from W13490 County Road, Bruce, Wis, to 203 W. Sunnny Lane, Janesville, Wis. on Monday, Feb. 28.
Simpson was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child on Sept. 2, 1997 and of two counts of third degree sexual assault on March 16, 2010.
Conditions of Simpson’s supervision include, but are not limited to:
- No unsupervised contact with minors
- No contact with victims
- Not to consume drugs
- Comply with standard sex offender rules
- Cooperate with electronic monitoring
- Face-to-face contact with law enforcement
- Comply with all requirements
- lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is not responsible for the placement of this sex offender but is required by law to provide public notice.
For further information regarding the placement of this offender, contact the Department of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075.
