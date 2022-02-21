Convicted sex offender relocates to Janesville

JANESVILLE (WIFR) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office notified the public that a convicted sex offender is relocating to Janesville at the end of February.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Aaron E. Simpson, 43, is relocating from W13490 County Road, Bruce, Wis, to 203 W. Sunnny Lane, Janesville, Wis. on Monday, Feb. 28.

Simpson was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child on Sept. 2, 1997 and of two counts of third degree sexual assault on March 16, 2010.

Conditions of Simpson’s supervision include, but are not limited to:

No unsupervised contact with minors

No contact with victims

Not to consume drugs

Comply with standard sex offender rules

Cooperate with electronic monitoring

Face-to-face contact with law enforcement

Comply with all requirements

lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is not responsible for the placement of this sex offender but is required by law to provide public notice.

For further information regarding the placement of this offender, contact the Department of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075.

