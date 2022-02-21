Advertisement

18-year-old arrested in Iowa for first-degree murder charge in Rockford

Coreyeon A. Young, 18 of Rockford was arrested in Dubuque County, IA on Friday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect in two cases is now in custody after being arrested in Iowa over the weekend.

Coreyeon A. Young, 18, of Rockford was charged with first-degree murder on Feb. 10, 2022 by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The murder charge comes from a case in September 2020 where Rockford police officers responded to the 1900 block of Elm Street for reports of a male gunshot victim. The victim died while being transported to a local hospital.

Young was also wanted for unlawful use of a weapon in another case. The incident happened in the 3300 block of Searles Avenue on December 29, 2021, where a 3-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound.

Young was taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 18 by Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputies. He is being held on three separate bonds totaling $500,000 and is expected in Dubuque County Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

