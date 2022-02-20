Warm and windy Sunday on tap before a messy storm system arrives late Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Friday’s Arctic cold front passed through the region, our area was left with a sun-splashed but rather cold Saturday. Highs were only in the upper teens and lower 20s all around. However, now that winds have turned southwesterly you can expect those winds to aid in painting a picture for a very different Sunday with temperatures nearly 30 degrees warmer.

WARM & WINDY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory has been posted for most of the Stateline including Winnebago, Ogle, DeKalb and McHenry Counties in Illinois along with Rock and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin. This will go into effect at 9 a.m. Sunday and continue through 3 a.m. as the strongest winds will gust to 45 miles per hour through the mid-afternoon hours. Driving high-profile vehicles may be difficult and there could be isolated power outages.

The strongest winds with gusts to 45 mph are expected mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Where a deeper snow pack exists, blowing and drifting snow are expected in the morning before temperatures rise above freezing by the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Also where a deeper snowpack exists, blowing and drifting snow are expected in the morning before temperatures rise above freezing by the afternoon. This will be especially prevalent in areas well south and east of Rockford.

The good news is that the breezy southwesterly winds will help get our temperatures well into the 40s with many locales hitting 50 degrees for a high with abundant sunshine. However, enjoy these temperatures because going forward you can expect temperatures to fall and return to below-normal territory with highs only in the 20s by the end of the week.

Expect a sunny, warm and windy Sunday with temperature soaring to near 50 degrees. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After a very warm Sunday, temperatures will dip back to below normal territory by midweek. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

MESSY PRESIDENT’S DAY STORM SYSTEM

After we enjoy the sun-filled and warm Sunday, clouds will be on the rise to start the week on Monday ahead of our next storm system. It’s expected to bring the region a wintry cocktail of rain, freezing rain and perhaps some snow on the back end of it.

There will be no problems for the morning commute on Monday but we’re thinking that precipitation will start potentially towards the evening commute. This will be especially important for our western counties as that’s where the precipitation will start earlier. We will have to be watching temperatures very closely along with the track of the storm because that will determine who sees freezing rain and an icing threat.

No problems for the Monday AM commute but we will start off rather cloudy. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday will start dry but by the late afternoon and into the evening, our next storm system will arrive. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our next system will bring rain showers to the area starting Monday afternoon and lasting into Tuesday. Some freezing rain is also possible for areas north of I-88. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

All precipitation will more than likely start as rain but for now, our current thinking is our folks places Rockford on north along the Wisconsin state line have a slightly higher chance for a light icing threat. The Weather Prediction Center currently gives those spots a 40-50 percent of seeing 1/10″ of ice from this. Should this occur, expect multiple slick spots on area roads. However, the icing threat isn’t set in stone.

Areas further north are favored to see a light ice glaze late Monday night into Tuesday, according to the Weather Prediction Center. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The latest run of our American GFS forecast model continues to favor a track of the associated low-pressure system moving south through central Illinois while the latest runs of the European and Canadian models favor a farther north track through our area. Should the system take the more northern track, we will likely see an icing threat over parts of our area.

If the Low moves through northern Illinois, we'll see a slightly higher icing threat for late Monday and into Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The track and temperatures will be fine-tuned over the next 24-36 hours. Regardless, be prepared for rain and fog later Monday with potentially hazardous travel due to an icing potential. Then as temperatures drop to near or below freezing Tuesday, we’ll likely see a few snowflakes fly on the system’s back-end but it’s looking like very little, if any accumulation will come from that.

Expect a wintry mix overall but the icing threat is not certain and very little, if any snow will come from this, (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The latter half of Tuesday through Wednesday will be colder and quiet until our next chance for wintry precipitation arrives late Wednesday and Thursday with snow looking possible.

