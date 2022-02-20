RPL Mobile Library brings reading closer to the community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Library (RPL) expands its reach beyond the walls of its three brick and mortar locations around the Rockford area.

The mobile library makes stops around the city to bring the library to those who don’t have access to these resources. Mobile library Services Manager Kathi Kresol says with its five locations down to three, it’s essential to encourage residents of all ages to have an equal opportunity to rent or get a free book.

“It became very apparent to us how important this was going to be for us to expand the impact of the Rockford Public Library throughout Rockford,” says Kresol.”

High-speed internet, distribution of library cards and story time are additional resources residents can take advantage of when the library makes its next stop.

To help accommodate its residents, they’ve stopped at senior living centers, Rockford Public Schools and community centers. For some stops, like at the senior living centers, they will park the bus outside and bring the library to them. Its most recent stop was at the YMCA Saturday afternoon.

Brady Olson and his family were at the YMCA when the mobile library caught their attention. Olson says his family is no stranger to the library as they love to read.

“I can never guess what they are going to choose, what’s gonna draw them in. I’m gonna be like for sure they are going to pick the pizza tornado book but I’ll pass on this one,” says Olson. “On the other side, we’ll get the books we’ll go home and it’s important that it’s a family activity to sit around and read every night.”

The mobile library isn’t just for kids. They offer other types of books such as ones with large text to make the words easier for people like Ken Ring to read.

“There’s a lot of variety in here. Something to do if you’re out for a walk and you see the bookmobile around. It’s just a pleasant way to spend the afternoon in a library that comes to your neighborhood,” says Ring.

Kresol says they want to use the mobile library to help enhance where people are living.

“Some of our community does not have transportation, for one reason or another to get to one of those three locations. So it really helps them when all they have to worry about is getting down the street to our mobile branch, which is wonderful.”

Kresol says there’s no charge to book the mobile library at your business or location those interested should call the library at 815-966-2741 to request if they can come to your location.

To keep their guests safe, they’ve added several precautions including a special fan to get the air in and out of the vehicle when it’s in use. Library employees also have an electric static cleaner they use after each stop. They also require masks and limit the number of people allowed in the mobile library.

Initial plans for the mobile library started five years ago before they got the 32-foot vehicle in April 2021. RPL’s Mobile Library started making routine stops in July.

More information on the mobile library, including a schedule of its future stops, can be found here.

