Rockford area boys wrestlers bring home the hardware at state meet

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WIFR) - After missing out on the chance at an IHSA state meet last year, many of our local boys wrestlers are back down in Champaign looking to end the season as a champion.

In all, 11 Stateline wrestlers took aim a state championship at the State Farm Center Saturday night. Seven of those grapplers return to Northern Illinois with a bracket in hand as a state champion. The big winners of the night from the Rockford area was Dakota. The Indians had three state champions and one runner-up. Lena-Winslow/Stockton Co-op finished with two state champions and two runners-up.

Local State Champions and Runners-up:

Class 1A

126 - Phoenix Blakely (Dakota) wins via tech fall 17-2

132 - TJ Silva (Dakota) loses in a 2-1 decision

138 - Maddux Blakely (Dakota) wins by decision 10-6

145 - Garrett Luke (Le-Win/Stockton) win with a fall at 5:57

152 - Jack Seacrist (Stillman Valley) loses in a 6-1 decision

160 - Marey Roby (Le-Win/Stockton) wins by an 8-2 decision

170 - Griffin Luke (Le-Win/Stockton) loses by fall at 6:47

195 - Noah Wenzel (Dakota) wins by sudden victory 8-6

Class 2A

113 - Xavier Villalobos (Rochelle) loses by major decision 17-6

126 - Markel Baker (Freeport) wins by decision 5-4

Class 3A

145 - Tommy Curran (DeKalb) wins by decision 3-1

