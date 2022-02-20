Rockford area boys wrestlers bring home the hardware at state meet
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WIFR) - After missing out on the chance at an IHSA state meet last year, many of our local boys wrestlers are back down in Champaign looking to end the season as a champion.
In all, 11 Stateline wrestlers took aim a state championship at the State Farm Center Saturday night. Seven of those grapplers return to Northern Illinois with a bracket in hand as a state champion. The big winners of the night from the Rockford area was Dakota. The Indians had three state champions and one runner-up. Lena-Winslow/Stockton Co-op finished with two state champions and two runners-up.
Local State Champions and Runners-up:
Class 1A
126 - Phoenix Blakely (Dakota) wins via tech fall 17-2
132 - TJ Silva (Dakota) loses in a 2-1 decision
138 - Maddux Blakely (Dakota) wins by decision 10-6
145 - Garrett Luke (Le-Win/Stockton) win with a fall at 5:57
152 - Jack Seacrist (Stillman Valley) loses in a 6-1 decision
160 - Marey Roby (Le-Win/Stockton) wins by an 8-2 decision
170 - Griffin Luke (Le-Win/Stockton) loses by fall at 6:47
195 - Noah Wenzel (Dakota) wins by sudden victory 8-6
Class 2A
113 - Xavier Villalobos (Rochelle) loses by major decision 17-6
126 - Markel Baker (Freeport) wins by decision 5-4
Class 3A
145 - Tommy Curran (DeKalb) wins by decision 3-1
