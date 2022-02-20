Advertisement

History of postage on display at stamp show

By Marta Berglund
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - History of the u-s postal service was on full display in loves park Saturday. The Rockford Stamp and Cover Show brings ten dealers and collectors to the area, buying and selling collectable stamps from around the nation and world.

“It’s a real comforting hobby,” said Stamp Show Chairman Tim Wait. “A lot of people brought back their stamp collections after during COVID because they had some time and they needed something and brought their collections out and started thinking about them again. You can learn about a lot about the country a lot about what’s going on in other countries and things.”

Organizers called the event a “must-attend” for stamp collectors in the area, as it featured a silent auction, and sales of some stamps for five cents. This is the fourth year of the exhibit. The Rockford Stamp Club was founded in 1930 and has been an APS chapter since 1969. This year’s stamp show honored the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

The expo is open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forest Hills Lodge.

