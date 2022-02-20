Harlem takes second at girls bowling state meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite leading after the Round 3 Saturday morning, the Harlem girls bowling team could not keep the momentum going into the afternoon, finishing as the state runners-up for a third straight IHSA postseason.

“Beginning of the year, I didn’t even know if we would make it to state. The way they’ve improved, the way they’ve worked. We’re here, we’re on the podium, just an amazing job.”

The Huskies competed with two seniors, two juniors and two sophomores. They were led by senior Carly Richards, who finished ninth overall earning All-State honors.

“It honestly means a lot because I honestly didn’t think that we were going to get here. I didn’t think we were going to get past sectionals. Placing second means a lot to me. Especially for me being the last time I’m going to be able to bowl, it feels like a huge accomplishment in my life. I’m happy to end it this way, with a great team.”

The top overall individual from the area was Hononegah’s Madison Davenport. The junior finished fifth, helping the Indians finish fourth in state as a team.

There were a couple of individual bowlers that advanced to Saturday’s final round. Boylan’s Annemarie Ruzevich finished 24th overall and Oregon’s Ava Wight took 20th.

Team Scores - Top 3

Lockport - 11,743 Harlem - 11,536 Oswego - 11,321

All-State Individuals - Top 12

Madison Ferguson (Vandalia) - 2,842 Hailey Bozych (Plainfield East) Katharine Svehla (York) Lani Breedlove (Oswego) Madison Davenport (Hononegah) Isabella Colon (Lockport) Chloe Day (Galesburg) Malaya Chavez (Joliet West) Carly Richards (Harlem) Emma Punter (Lockport) Lida Burgos (St. Charles East) Cameren Plowman (Freeport)

