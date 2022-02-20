East’s Taylor sets two sectional records, DeKalb wins team title

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The aquatics center in Byron was packed for one of this year’s boys swimming and diving sectionals.

It was another record-breaking afternoon in the water for East’s Camden Taylor. The junior set pool and sectional records in both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle. Taylor’s 45.46 in the 100-yard freestyle was the second fastest time in the state on Saturday.

Team Scores - Top 5

DeKalb - 232 Hononegah - 228 Belvidere Co-op - 160 Byron - 148 Boylan - 147

State Qualifiers

200-Yard Medley Relay

Hononegah - 1:38.60

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

DeKalb - 1:27.29*

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Hononegah - 3:14.30*

200-Yard Freestyle

Camden Taylor (East) - 1:39.81*

Carson Faley (Byron) - 1:43.06

200-Yard Individual Medley

Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 1:55.34

50-Yard Freestyle

Jacob Gramer (DeKalb) - 21.22

Alexander Wilson (Freeport) - 21.39

Hunter Hinrichs (East) - 21.63

Jared VanderSchee (DeKalb) - 21.76

100-Yard Butterfly

Levi Schamper (Byron) - 52.98

100-Yard Freestyle

Camden Taylor (East) - 45.46*

Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 46.23

Jacob Gramer (DeKalb) - 46.61

Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) - 47.41

100-Yard Backstroke

Owen West (Hononegah) - 55.12

100-Yard Breaststroke

Nathan Bell (Byron) - 1:00.15

500-Yard Freestyle

Carson Faley (Byron) - 4:37.06*

* - sectional record

