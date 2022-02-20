East’s Taylor sets two sectional records, DeKalb wins team title
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The aquatics center in Byron was packed for one of this year’s boys swimming and diving sectionals.
It was another record-breaking afternoon in the water for East’s Camden Taylor. The junior set pool and sectional records in both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle. Taylor’s 45.46 in the 100-yard freestyle was the second fastest time in the state on Saturday.
Team Scores - Top 5
- DeKalb - 232
- Hononegah - 228
- Belvidere Co-op - 160
- Byron - 148
- Boylan - 147
State Qualifiers
200-Yard Medley Relay
Hononegah - 1:38.60
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
DeKalb - 1:27.29*
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
Hononegah - 3:14.30*
200-Yard Freestyle
Camden Taylor (East) - 1:39.81*
Carson Faley (Byron) - 1:43.06
200-Yard Individual Medley
Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 1:55.34
50-Yard Freestyle
Jacob Gramer (DeKalb) - 21.22
Alexander Wilson (Freeport) - 21.39
Hunter Hinrichs (East) - 21.63
Jared VanderSchee (DeKalb) - 21.76
100-Yard Butterfly
Levi Schamper (Byron) - 52.98
100-Yard Freestyle
Camden Taylor (East) - 45.46*
Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 46.23
Jacob Gramer (DeKalb) - 46.61
Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) - 47.41
100-Yard Backstroke
Owen West (Hononegah) - 55.12
100-Yard Breaststroke
Nathan Bell (Byron) - 1:00.15
500-Yard Freestyle
Carson Faley (Byron) - 4:37.06*
* - sectional record
