Arrest made in Sycamore Township fatal crash

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday, The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Chynna Daugherty on two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and two counts of reckless homicide.

The sheriff’s office made the arrest after Daugherty was released from St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford, where she was being treated for the injuries she sustained.

Christopher Henning, 50, and Amanda Henning, 46, were hit by Daugherty at around 12:30 a.m. February 12th. Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene, while Amanda died at Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital.

Daugherty was brought to the DeKalb County Jail and processed. She was later released after posting bond.

