Students explore science of food at Rock Valley College

Molecular gastronomy at Rock Valley College
Molecular gastronomy at Rock Valley College(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When we’re making a meal or reaching for a snack from the pantry, we may not realize the scientific possibilities at our fingertips. Understanding the potential of our kitchens was the goal of Rock Valley College’s STEM class Saturday.

“Molecular gastronomy is something that’s been pretty big over the past few decades, just not as widespread,” said Class Instructor and Rock Valley College Assistant Professor of Life Sciences Laura Constant. “All cooking is science. Baking is more chemistry, but all cooking is changing the composition of things.”

RVC’s food science class looked at the role of chemistry in the kitchen. Students had the chance to play the roles of scientists and chefs as they created salt circuits, lemon batteries, juice balls and cabbage pH indicators. Constant said the class was the first in the series since the onset of the pandemic.

“I started this a couple years ago with just trying to get the kids excited on science, and we’ve done things like Avengers, we’ve done aviation, we’ve done Star Wars. This is the first time for food science and molecular gastronomy.”

