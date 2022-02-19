Strong winds, quick snow Friday evening before turning quiet this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Very high wind gusts and some quick snow squall showers will be around Friday night early before we turn quiet for the weekend. Temperatures will also be going on a roller coaster ride this weekend and into next week before we turn our eyes on another winter storm potential for President’s Day.

QUICK SNOW SQUALLS FRIDAY NIGHT:

Our next cold front will come knocking early Friday evening and will bring not only very high winds but a quick-moving line of snow showers and snow squalls. A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the Stateline due to winds that will gust 45-50 miles per hour, at times higher when the front passes through. In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for DeKalb and Lee Counties due to a blowing snow threat.

Wind Advisories are in place through the overnight hours and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place south for blowing snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For the Rockford area, blowing snow on the ground won’t be an issue because we don’t have any snow on the ground. But snow squalls will move through here quick and give us quick accumulations of half an inch to an inch in spots.

The timing of the snow will be 6-9 p.m. ending west to east. The lines of snow can create some whiteout conditions and brief hazardous travel on roads in spots in that timeframe. Snow squalls often come very quick and that is the case here but be extra careful if you’ll be out during that time.

A cold front scheduled to pass over the area this evening will provide a line of snow showers with snow squalls possible which could result in brief periods in reduced visibilities and poor road conditions. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Be prepared for a brief burst of snow early Friday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

WEEKEND FORECAST: QUIET BUT COLD FIRST, THEN TURNING WARM AND WINDY

Our cold front will shift winds to come out of the northwest late Friday and winds will gust up to 45-50 miles per hour Friday night before subsiding somewhat on Saturday although wind chills will be near zero to start Saturday and in the teens through most of the day. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 20s.

Winds will gust near 40 miles per hour before a cold front moves through Friday night (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Winds will continue to gust high through Friday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then another shifting wind will give us a windy day on Sunday, this time with southwesterly winds but those winds will help get us warmer on Sunday with high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Winds will gust near 40 miles per hour once again with warm winds on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures will get quite mild by Sunday with highs flirting with 50 degrees. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

OUR NEXT WEATHER-MAKER:

Our next storm system arrives Monday evening with rain and freezing rain likely through the night with some snow possible by Tuesday. There are still many things that need to be worked out and temperatures will be KEY here to determine what precipitation falls later Monday. For now, expect later Monday rain, because temperatures will be near 40 degrees. Then in the evening as temperatures get colder, it’s looking likely that will turn into some freezing rain for the overnight hours and into Tuesday.

Then with temperatures colder on Tuesday, the back-end of this system may give us some snow. Be sure to stay tuned as we track this but it’s looking likely a wintry cocktail mess will be here late Monday through Tuesday.

Our next storm system arrives Monday evening with rain and freezing rain likely through the night with some snow possible by Tuesday. Still many uncertainties, though. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our next storm system arrives Monday evening with rain and freezing rain likely through the night with some snow possible by Tuesday. Still many uncertainties, though. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.