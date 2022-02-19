RVC men, women advance to Region IV title game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Both the Rock Valley men’s and women’s basketball teams have been battled-tested this year, each scheduling tougher out-of-conference opponents. It paid off as the postseason begins for both the men and women with wins at home in the Region IV semifinals.

The men withstood a second half surge by Madison College, prevailing 93-86 in overtime. Rockford East grad Chris Burnell had a game-high 23 points, including a bucket with 35 seconds remaining to put the Golden Eagles ahead 91-86. Hononegah grad Nick Pierson finished with a double-double, scoring 21 points and collecting 14 rebounds.

The women had no problem getting by College of DuPage, winning 74-52. The top-seeded Golden Eagles Camron Blank. The Jefferson grad had a game-high 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds and seven assists. Breeyona Burrell added 16 points and nine rebounds, while Rachel Rittmeyer chipped in eight points and seven rebounds. RVC will host the Region IV championship on Sunday at noon.

