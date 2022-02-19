Advertisement

RVC men, women advance to Region IV title game

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Both the Rock Valley men’s and women’s basketball teams have been battled-tested this year, each scheduling tougher out-of-conference opponents. It paid off as the postseason begins for both the men and women with wins at home in the Region IV semifinals.

The men withstood a second half surge by Madison College, prevailing 93-86 in overtime. Rockford East grad Chris Burnell had a game-high 23 points, including a bucket with 35 seconds remaining to put the Golden Eagles ahead 91-86. Hononegah grad Nick Pierson finished with a double-double, scoring 21 points and collecting 14 rebounds.

The women had no problem getting by College of DuPage, winning 74-52. The top-seeded Golden Eagles Camron Blank. The Jefferson grad had a game-high 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds and seven assists. Breeyona Burrell added 16 points and nine rebounds, while Rachel Rittmeyer chipped in eight points and seven rebounds. RVC will host the Region IV championship on Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39 pileup El Paso
UPDATE: All lanes open Friday after massive pileup on I-39 near McLean-Woodford County line
Family remembers life of Ron Reed
Family remembers Durand man killed in Monday car accident near Rockton
This Ford Focus hit a pickup truck in rural Rockton on Monday, with both drivers killed.
Murder-suicide suspected in Chicago suburbs beating death, Rockton crash
Xfinity
Utility truck damages Comcast lines, residents without service over 7 hours
An SUV and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Girlfriend of man killed in Rockton crash found dead in his Lindenhurst home

Latest News

Byron defeated Lutheran 54-44 to claim its first regional championship since 2017.
Byron, Stockton girls win regional championships
Regional championships were up for grabs Friday as the high school girls playoffs continues on.
Rockford area girls basketball regional finals
Rock Valley College men's and women's basketball won their Region IV semifinal game on Friday.
Rock Valley College men's and women's basketball highlights
Hononegah's Bryce Goodwine signed his letter of intent Friday to play baseball at DII...
Hononegah’s Goodwine signs to play baseball at DII Indianapolis