Neighbors report flames from Machesney Park home

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Several residents in the 12000 block of Ventura Blvd. called Friday evening with reports of flames bursting through the back of a home where the kitchen is located. Neighbors say that the homeowners have 2 cats and a dog, and they did not see the pets come out of the house.

Several fire crews arrived to attempt to extinguish the flames, but fire departments have yet to confirm any information.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.