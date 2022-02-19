Advertisement

Neighbors report flames from Machesney Park home

Area fire departments responded to the area Ventura Blvd. just after 6:00 Friday
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Several residents in the 12000 block of Ventura Blvd. called Friday evening with reports of flames bursting through the back of a home where the kitchen is located. Neighbors say that the homeowners have 2 cats and a dog, and they did not see the pets come out of the house.

Several fire crews arrived to attempt to extinguish the flames, but fire departments have yet to confirm any information.

