Motorcycles and Motown event celebrates Black History Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kegel Harley-Davidson joined in Stateline Black History Month celebrations Saturday with a Motorcycles and Motown event. The shop hosted the event alongside Road Gliderz MC, a local biker group.

The annual event fed attendees with wings from local restaurant Da Catch. The H.O.G Chapter also served ice cream. Local DJ Rated AG performed live on the stores showroom floor, giving those in attendance to enjoy good food and listen to good music, while also taking a look at 2022 Harley-Davidson bikes.

Event sponsors say biker groups in Rockford go beyond riding motorcycles together. They’re dedicated to making an impact in the community.

“Well we’re trying to change the image of the biker group. We got biker groups that we work for the community, we’re more community-minded,” explained Road Gliderz Financial Officer Dexter Hill. “You know we like to get together in Rockford, and we all get together for great comradery, rides together, picnics, luncheons and events, but also book drives for kids, Christmas drives and so forth.”

