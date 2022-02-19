Locals react to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s failed appeal of the mask mandate for schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area parents share mixed reactions to the news of the mask mandate remaining, after Governor J.B Pritzker’s appeal is rejected.

“I have little patience for people who don’t put the safety of others and the safety of children first in priority,” Mathias Ironstar, a Belvidere parent, told 23 News.

Stephenson County’s Public Health Administrator is nervous about children going back to school while the pediatric vaccine rate is so low. Craig Bientema is worried about another spike.

“Yes I understand it’s been a long ordeal here, and to lift the masks can seem wonderful. But in a practical sense it might not be the best thing to do,” Beintema said.

“I’m huge on freedom, I don’t care what other parents do I just don’t want them telling me what I should do with my kids,” Said Kira Carte, an Ogle County parent.

Carte pulled her children out of Stillman Valley when they announced masks were required. They now go to a private school in Monroe Center. Even with masks being optional she says she doesn’t see much difference in infection rates.

“We’ve been full time in session for the entire school year and we haven’t seen any unusual outbreaks that you wouldn’t see normally in the fall,” she said.

Rockford Public Schools will make masks optional in classrooms starting Tuesday, Freeport public schools will do the same effective immediately. They will still be required on school buses.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell issued a statement after news of Pritzker’s appeal being rejected, it says:

“The Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) continues to work closely with the schools in Winnebago County to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and address any outbreaks that may occur. Each district has to determine how to best prevent the spread of the virus while maintaining a safe in person learning environment. WCHD continues to recommend a layered approach to mitigations to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Layered mitigations include vaccination, masking, improved ventilation, and testing. Schools and the community should be prepared to make adjustments to layered mitigation approaches as conditions warrant.”

