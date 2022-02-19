Advertisement

Hononegah’s Goodwine signs to play baseball at DII Indianapolis

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - While MLB may not be starting up just yet, high school baseball is right around the corner. One area athlete looking forward to the spring is Hononegah’s Bryce Goodwine.

The senior made his college commitment official Friday. He’s going to play baseball for DII University of Indianapolis. He says he knew the moment he stepped on campus that’s where he wanted to go. Goodwine helped lead Hononegah to a fourth place finish at state last year.

“It’s kind of humbling in a way. All these people came to see me. A lot of times, I mean, I’m very hard on myself, so, a lot of times I feel like I’m on an island by myself. But, seeing all these people, especially people I haven’t seen in quite a while, I just feel really grateful for that and I can’t thank them enough for coming.”

While he’s been excellent on the field, he’s even better in the classroom. He wants to be an orthopedic surgeon when he’s done playing. He says he likes knowing how his body works.

“I want to thank my parents mainly for keeping me on my grades. Because the reason my grades are good, that makes my sports better. So, I want to thank them a lot.”

