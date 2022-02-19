Harlem’s Carpenter in third, Huskies in second after first day of state bowling tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The girls bowling state tournament makes its grand return to Rockford this weekend after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three Stateline teams are in the hunt for some hardware.

After a strong start to day one of the tournament, Harlem was in first place after three games. However, the afternoon session was not as friendly to the Huskies. Harlem heads into Saturday’s final six games sitting 49 pins behind Lockport for the top spot.

Hononegah and Freeport are still in the mix for a state trophy as well. The Indians are in fourth while the Pretzels are sixth. Hononegah has never placed as a team in girls bowling.

Team Scores

Lockport - 5,919 Harlem - 5,870 York - 5,692 Hononegah - 5,674 Oswego - 5,666 Freeport - 5,630

Individual Scores - Top 5

Madison Ferguson (Vandalia) - 1,416 Katharine Svehla (York) - 1,336 Paige Carpenter (Harlem) - 1,279 Emma Zinn (Belleville West) - 1,275 Cameren Plowman (Freeport) - 1,272

