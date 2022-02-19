Advertisement

Harlem’s Carpenter in third, Huskies in second after first day of state bowling tournament

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The girls bowling state tournament makes its grand return to Rockford this weekend after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three Stateline teams are in the hunt for some hardware.

After a strong start to day one of the tournament, Harlem was in first place after three games. However, the afternoon session was not as friendly to the Huskies. Harlem heads into Saturday’s final six games sitting 49 pins behind Lockport for the top spot.

Hononegah and Freeport are still in the mix for a state trophy as well. The Indians are in fourth while the Pretzels are sixth. Hononegah has never placed as a team in girls bowling.

Team Scores

  1. Lockport - 5,919
  2. Harlem - 5,870
  3. York - 5,692
  4. Hononegah - 5,674
  5. Oswego - 5,666
  6. Freeport - 5,630

Individual Scores - Top 5

  1. Madison Ferguson (Vandalia) - 1,416
  2. Katharine Svehla (York) - 1,336
  3. Paige Carpenter (Harlem) - 1,279
  4. Emma Zinn (Belleville West) - 1,275
  5. Cameren Plowman (Freeport) - 1,272

