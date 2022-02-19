Employee contract could be solution to save Walnut Acres

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new agreement could allow the Walnut Acres Nursing home in Freeport to recruit and retain staff, essential to keep the facility a viable nursing home for residents in Stephenson County.

In Oct. 2021, the Stephenson County Board rejected a $1.6 million dollar offer to purchase Walnut Acres. The listing on the facility expired with the new year. On Thursday, the board approved an agreement that Freeport residents hope is light at the end of this long tunnel.

“It absolutely is a step in the right direction,” said Freeport resident Jody Coss.

The Stephenson County Board says yes to a union agreement that administrators say will give Walnut Acres nursing home more resources the recruit and retain staff.

“The fact that they were able to settle, the fact that its union jobs in our community that are going to rovide very good steady employment for the employees that work out there,” Coss said.

Coss believes the agreement, which outlines benefits and salaries could save the 167-year-old nursing home from being sold.

“As the COVID numbers keep falling away that the conditions out at the nursing home are going o get better and better,” Coss said.

County leaders blame COVID for a lot of the facilities struggles.

“The healthcare industry of course has gotten hit as one of the hardest because they’re the ones who are taking care of some of our most vulnerable population,” said Casey Anthony, Nursing Center Chairperson.

“A union contract brings security most of all, these are benefits that are codified in writing, that are legally defendable, that the county has agreed to in a contract that they’re going to follow,” said Sara Dorner, staff representative for AFSCME Council 31.

While some county board members disagree with keeping the facility, leaders say it’s all about what area residents think is right.

“Our hope is that we can put this business of selling the nursing home to rest,” Dorner said.

The two-year agreement really is nothing new, for the past several years the county and local organizations negotiated employee contracts.

The Stephenson County Board Nursing Center Committee will meet next at 6:30 p.m. on March 10 at the Stephenson County Court House to continue the discussion on Walnut Acres.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.