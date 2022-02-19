Advertisement

Calling all talent for open auditions in region; Neek Mason

Mason gives opportunity to others that she never had growing up here
By Quini Amma
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford native moved away to Atlanta 15 years ago to seek work in the television industry since she wasn’t given the opportunity here in the region. Now she returns home to Rockford to seek talent for her own TV series, film and cooking show. Shanika Mason known as Neek moved away to Atlanta to find work opportunities in TV and writing since she wasn’t given the chance here in the region. “Never give up no matter how hard things seem you’re gonna get a hundred thousand No’s and a thousand doors shut in your face still do not give up what’s for you is for you,” says Neek. She had the privilege of working with many reality tv shows like Love and Hip Hop Atlanta and Real

Housewives of Atlanta. Neek started her own company called Makin Magic Productions and Publishing. She’s searching for locals to star in her latest movie, tv series and cooking show.

“My goal was I wanted to have my things seen on television I have some good things and I wanted them seen so no ones going to believe in you like you believe in yourself and I invested in myself because I believe in me and I know what I’m capable of so that’s why I did it.”

