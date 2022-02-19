Byron, Stockton girls win regional championships

(WIFR) - While most of our area teams wrapped up regionals on Thursday, there were still a few schools looking to clinch a championship on Friday. A couple of Big Northern Conference rivals went at it in Rockford.

For the second time this season, Byron defeated Lutheran, this time by a final score of 54-44. The Tigers claimed their first regional title since 2017.

“It’s a special moment. I’ve been working for this since my freshman year and to finally be able to have that happen, it feels awesome,” said senior Izzie McKinley.

Byron jumped all over the Crusaders, leading 42-24 after three. Lutheran senior Mikayla Huffine did all she could to give her team a chance in the fourth. She scored 13 points in the quarter, helping cut the deficit to just seven with 1:15 to play. However, the lead was too much to overcome, as Byron hit its free throws down the stretch and the Crusaders ran out of gas.

“We knew that we just had to keep playing our game, even when she (Huffine) would make threes, we just kept going and playing our game and that’s what helped us finish it off,” said junior Ava Kultgen.

Kultgen led Byron with 29 points. The Tigers now face Johnsburg in the sectional semifinals Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Johnsburg.

Scores

1A Stockton Regional Final: Stockton 45, Lena-Winslow 40

2A Lutheran Regional Final: Byron 54, Lutheran 44

3A Boylan Regional Final: Burlington Central 57, Boylan 37

3A Sterling Regional Final: Galesburg 40, Dixon 37

