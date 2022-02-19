Advertisement

Byron, Stockton girls win regional championships

Byron defeated Lutheran 54-44 to claim its first regional championship since 2017.
Byron defeated Lutheran 54-44 to claim its first regional championship since 2017.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - While most of our area teams wrapped up regionals on Thursday, there were still a few schools looking to clinch a championship on Friday. A couple of Big Northern Conference rivals went at it in Rockford.

For the second time this season, Byron defeated Lutheran, this time by a final score of 54-44. The Tigers claimed their first regional title since 2017.

“It’s a special moment. I’ve been working for this since my freshman year and to finally be able to have that happen, it feels awesome,” said senior Izzie McKinley.

Byron jumped all over the Crusaders, leading 42-24 after three. Lutheran senior Mikayla Huffine did all she could to give her team a chance in the fourth. She scored 13 points in the quarter, helping cut the deficit to just seven with 1:15 to play. However, the lead was too much to overcome, as Byron hit its free throws down the stretch and the Crusaders ran out of gas.

“We knew that we just had to keep playing our game, even when she (Huffine) would make threes, we just kept going and playing our game and that’s what helped us finish it off,” said junior Ava Kultgen.

Kultgen led Byron with 29 points. The Tigers now face Johnsburg in the sectional semifinals Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Johnsburg.

Scores

1A Stockton Regional Final: Stockton 45, Lena-Winslow 40

2A Lutheran Regional Final: Byron 54, Lutheran 44

3A Boylan Regional Final: Burlington Central 57, Boylan 37

3A Sterling Regional Final: Galesburg 40, Dixon 37

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39 pileup El Paso
UPDATE: All lanes open Friday after massive pileup on I-39 near McLean-Woodford County line
Family remembers life of Ron Reed
Family remembers Durand man killed in Monday car accident near Rockton
This Ford Focus hit a pickup truck in rural Rockton on Monday, with both drivers killed.
Murder-suicide suspected in Chicago suburbs beating death, Rockton crash
Xfinity
Utility truck damages Comcast lines, residents without service over 7 hours
An SUV and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Girlfriend of man killed in Rockton crash found dead in his Lindenhurst home

Latest News

Regional championships were up for grabs Friday as the high school girls playoffs continues on.
Rockford area girls basketball regional finals
Rock Valley's Chris Burnell shields a defender as he goes to the basket in the first half of...
RVC men, women advance to Region IV title game
Rock Valley College men's and women's basketball won their Region IV semifinal game on Friday.
Rock Valley College men's and women's basketball highlights
Hononegah's Bryce Goodwine signed his letter of intent Friday to play baseball at DII...
Hononegah’s Goodwine signs to play baseball at DII Indianapolis