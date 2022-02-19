$158,000 expected to be generated during IHSA bowling State Finals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a year-long hiatus, the IHSA State bowling tournament returns to the Stateline and so does the money as visitors plan to spend AROUND $158,000 during their stay.

“It’s about 350 room nights so that equals people going out to eat and people buying gas and that just helps stimulate our local economy here and continue to add to that tax base,” says Dan Obert with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

One of those parents is Michael Sinisi who drove several hours with his family from Anna, Illinois to see his daughter compete. This is his first time visiting Rockford and he plans to be here a while since his daughter’s team advances to the next round of the tournament.

“I think this is the greatest thing on a girls tournament to be here today. And that was the best event that I’ve ever been to. And it was great. It was beautiful. This bowling alley, they took care of us,” says Sinisi.

One Cherry Bowl employee says he’s had more than 100 orders since the event started. Most of them came during the lunch rush.

“Very crazy but it’s fun. I think everybody enjoys it. It’s fun especially when you get to tomorrow when you start seeing who’s coming to the end and see who wins,” says General Manager Tony Hall.

Both state and area officials hope to return the state tournament to the forest city in the future.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.