Advertisement

Rockford Public Schools drop mask requirement in schools and buildings

Staff, students and visitors no longer required to mask starting Feb. 22
(Gray tv)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools released a memo on Friday updating the district on masking requirements for the remainder of the school year.

RPS 205 staff, students and visitors will not be required to wear masks in our schools or within district buildings starting Tuesday, Feb. 22 with the exception of school buses.

Also, unvaccinated staff will no longer required to test weekly for COVID-19.

“We will continue to follow guidance from state and local health officials and treat COVID-19 like we do other illnesses: Students and staff who are sick should stay home and return to school or work after a negative COVID-19 test,” Dr. Ehren Jarrett, Superintendent of RPS said in the memo.

Jarrett thanks RPS 205 community members for their continued patience and support during this time.

The district continues to provide COVID-19 antigen tests and SHIELD tests for students and staff as well as adult-size KN95 masks and child- and adult-size disposable masks on hand for students and staff who want them. They will be available through each school principal and nurses office.

Jarrett says that individuals can voice questions or concerns through Let’s Talk: rps205.com/lets-talk

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39 pileup El Paso
UPDATE: All lanes open Friday after massive pileup on I-39 near McLean-Woodford County line
Family remembers life of Ron Reed
Family remembers Durand man killed in Monday car accident near Rockton
This Ford Focus hit a pickup truck in rural Rockton on Monday, with both drivers killed.
Murder-suicide suspected in Chicago suburbs beating death, Rockton crash
Xfinity
Utility truck damages Comcast lines, residents without service over 7 hours
An SUV and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Girlfriend of man killed in Rockton crash found dead in his Lindenhurst home

Latest News

Dr. Greg Rebella says to be realistic about your skill level, and make sure you are able to...
UW Health Kids shares how to prevent injuries during winter sports
Gov. JB Pritzker talks to reporters in Springfield, Illinois on February 16, 2022.
Pritzker hopes to send Illinois mask mandate case to Illinois Supreme Court
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
Cory Hereford, 50, of Beloit was found guilty on charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy to...
Beloit man found guilty of sex trafficking in 2018 case