Rockford Public Schools drop mask requirement in schools and buildings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools released a memo on Friday updating the district on masking requirements for the remainder of the school year.

RPS 205 staff, students and visitors will not be required to wear masks in our schools or within district buildings starting Tuesday, Feb. 22 with the exception of school buses.

Also, unvaccinated staff will no longer required to test weekly for COVID-19.

“We will continue to follow guidance from state and local health officials and treat COVID-19 like we do other illnesses: Students and staff who are sick should stay home and return to school or work after a negative COVID-19 test,” Dr. Ehren Jarrett, Superintendent of RPS said in the memo.

Jarrett thanks RPS 205 community members for their continued patience and support during this time.

The district continues to provide COVID-19 antigen tests and SHIELD tests for students and staff as well as adult-size KN95 masks and child- and adult-size disposable masks on hand for students and staff who want them. They will be available through each school principal and nurses office.

Jarrett says that individuals can voice questions or concerns through Let’s Talk: rps205.com/lets-talk

