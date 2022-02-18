Advertisement

Rockford Public School District holds meeting discussing new Code of Conduct

Aiming accountability in a new direction, Rockford Public School leaders get input from the community about a new proposed Code of Conduct for District 205 students.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Support and intervention; that is the main focus of the revised Rockford Public School Code of Conduct for District 205 students. The district held held a meeting Feb. 17 to explain the new proposal, and invited community members and parents to give feedback.

“We understand that young people are going to make mistakes, but that is of part of being a young person,” said Rockford Public School Chief Diversity Equity Inclusion Officer Tiffany Brenson. “If students make mistakes, or they violate the code of conduct, a lot if it now is going to be focused on, well, how do we rebuild those relationships.”

The proposal puts the spotlight more on intervention with students who break the rules, rather than solely punishing them. Most parents and community members attending the informational sensitive, reacted positively to what they heard.

“We’re going to end up with the best possible product this year,” said Rockford Public Schools Director of Academics Heidi Dettman. “Then we know, we’ll be starting a new process really inviting new voices in, all the time.”

The Code of Conduct is broken down into 4 levels, including disciplining based on the severity of a students actions. The main change and focus was that is showed the ways they will intervene and have the student backs, in hopes of incentivizing future positive behavior.

“We really want students to learn from their behaviors and make better choices, and know we’re there to support them,” said Dettman.

Brenson added that building meaningful relationships with students is the best way to understand why they may be acting in a certain way.

“We want our students in school, we want them here,” said Brenson. “We care for them and want them to understand it.”

On top of the new Code of Conduct, Dettman says they have approved 16 new counselors who will be on school grounds at all times, helping students specifically with substance abuse and mental health issues.

The district will have 2 more meetings, and invite all parents and community members to join before they submit the final version to the school board in April. The meetings will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23 at East High School, and Wednesday March 2 at Jefferson High School.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
An SUV and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Girlfriend of man killed in Rockton crash found dead in his Lindenhurst home
I-39 pileup El Paso
UPDATE: Cleanup likely to continue well into Friday after massive pileup on I-39 near McLean-Woodford County line
Lardarius R. Richards, 34, of Rockford was arrested Feb. 9 with over 140 grams of narcotics.
Winnebago County Sheriffs make narcotics arrest with help from the community
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

Rockford School District Leaders discuss new Code of Conduct
Rockford School District Leaders discuss new Code of Conduct
Held outside Beloit Memorial High School
Community tips helps Beloit PD name homicide suspect
Tensions rise to save Bell Bowl Prairie
Tensions rise to save Bell Bowl Prairie
Another very breezy day is on tap Friday.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 2/17/2022