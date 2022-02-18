Rockford Public School District holds meeting discussing new Code of Conduct

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Support and intervention; that is the main focus of the revised Rockford Public School Code of Conduct for District 205 students. The district held held a meeting Feb. 17 to explain the new proposal, and invited community members and parents to give feedback.

“We understand that young people are going to make mistakes, but that is of part of being a young person,” said Rockford Public School Chief Diversity Equity Inclusion Officer Tiffany Brenson. “If students make mistakes, or they violate the code of conduct, a lot if it now is going to be focused on, well, how do we rebuild those relationships.”

The proposal puts the spotlight more on intervention with students who break the rules, rather than solely punishing them. Most parents and community members attending the informational sensitive, reacted positively to what they heard.

“We’re going to end up with the best possible product this year,” said Rockford Public Schools Director of Academics Heidi Dettman. “Then we know, we’ll be starting a new process really inviting new voices in, all the time.”

The Code of Conduct is broken down into 4 levels, including disciplining based on the severity of a students actions. The main change and focus was that is showed the ways they will intervene and have the student backs, in hopes of incentivizing future positive behavior.

“We really want students to learn from their behaviors and make better choices, and know we’re there to support them,” said Dettman.

Brenson added that building meaningful relationships with students is the best way to understand why they may be acting in a certain way.

“We want our students in school, we want them here,” said Brenson. “We care for them and want them to understand it.”

On top of the new Code of Conduct, Dettman says they have approved 16 new counselors who will be on school grounds at all times, helping students specifically with substance abuse and mental health issues.

The district will have 2 more meetings, and invite all parents and community members to join before they submit the final version to the school board in April. The meetings will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23 at East High School, and Wednesday March 2 at Jefferson High School.

