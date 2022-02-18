Rockford man, former Blackhawk Area Council member charged with grooming in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced charges on Friday for Richard J. Reynolds, 56, of Rockford.

Reynolds is charged with two counts of grooming and one count of disorderly conduct.

Reynolds turned himself in on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Kane County jail. He was processed and released after posting bail. Reynolds is expected in court at 9 a.m. Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Kane County Judicial Center.

Prosecutors allege that between September 2019 and March 2021 Reynolds sent direct messages through a social media application to a minor. At the time, Reynolds was on the Blackhawk Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and a co-director of Canyon Camp, a BSA camp near Stockton, Ill. The victim, younger than 17, knew Reynolds through BSA.

In the messages, Reynolds asked the victim to perform sexual acts, make a photographic record of the acts and share the photographs with him. The case is being held in Kane County because the victim received the social media messages at his home in Kane County.

A spokesperson from the Diocese of Rockford confirms that Reynolds was originally hired at Holy Family Catholic School in Rockford, but was never allowed to at the school because of his investigation and arrest.

“Holy Family put him on administrative leave without pay prior to the first day of school so he never began his teaching position at Holy Family Schoo,” the spokesperson says. “He (Reynolds) resigned his employment on October 14, 2021.”

Kane County prosecutors stated that a person commits the offense of grooming when they attempt throguh electronic transmission to entice someone younger than 17 years old to commit a sex act.

Kane County Judge Julia Yetter issued a warrant for Reynolds’ arrest and set his bail at $40,000 with 10 percent ($4,000) to apply for bond.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about Reynolds can contact the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at 630-208-5160.

