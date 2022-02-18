Advertisement

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson not seeking re-election in 2023

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson announced on Friday that he is not seeking re-election of another term.

“As the election process for 2023 begins, I wish to convey that I will not be seeking re-election to the Office of Sheriff and I believe that it is important to make my intentions known early in the process to ensure that the community has sufficient time to thoroughly evaluate potential successors for the Office,” Knudson says.

Sheriff Knudson has worked for Rock County Sheriff’s Office for 33 years. He took office as Sheriff in 2019.

“This has been a wonderful and meaningful career that I have truly enjoyed,” he said. “I cannot fully express the humble and profound appreciation that I have for the citizens of Rock County who elected me to that position.”

Knudson acknowledges that the department has recently faced significant challenges including differing perspectives and philosophies. He says that despite the challenges, the community has responded with restraint and positivity.

“This has allowed the Sheriff’s Office to focus on making the necessary changes in policing and correctional strategies to best respond to these challenges.”

Additionally, we have been able to help other communities who needed our assistance to get through these difficult times. While the national narrative may have been negative, locally, we have felt strong community support for which I give my sincere thanks.

Knudson highlights the improvements to facilities, specifically the replacement of the 1929 Pinehurst portion and shifting the focus of the jail toward treatment and rehabilitation and the implementation of patrol body cameras.

“We have been focused on being transparent to our community through the implementation of a body camera program, both on patrol and in the jail. We have also overhauled our policies to ensure that they comply with current standards and conform to best practices to protect the county from liability and provide the best service that we can.”

