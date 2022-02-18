Quieter times ahead, though wildly fluctuating temperatures expected

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a day makes! One day after basking in near record warmth Wednesday, temperatures have crashed in a big way. Over the past 24 hours, temperatures have fallen anywhere between 20° and 30°, and the temperature decline’s far from finished.

Compared to Wednesday, temperatures are some 20° to 30° colder. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As early as 6:00 Thursday evening, wind chills had fallen below 0° in some locales, and the rest of us are expected to join that club as the night progresses, especially once skies clear.

Wind chills had already fallen below zero in some locales as early as 6:00 Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are likely to go slightly below zero early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, winds will be subsiding during that time as high pressure slides in from the west, preventing wind chills from getting any worse.

Sunshine’s to dominate for most of the day Friday, and winds are to quickly reorganize out of the southwest. Gusts could reach close to 40 miles per hour by Friday afternoon. Obviously, the southwesterly winds and sunshine will work together to warm the atmosphere. By day’s end, we’re headed back to the 30s, though wind chills will remain considerably lower than the air temperature all day long.

Sunshine and a well-established southwesterly wind will send temperatures back into the 30s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind gusts may flirt with 40 miles per hour Friday afternoon and early evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty southwest winds will send temperatures into the 30s, albeit briefly, Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another cold front then approaches from the northwest Friday evening, bringing clouds back into the fold and perhaps another quick shot of snow. Should snow end up materializing, it won’t be here for long. Current projections suggest that no more than a few hours of snow are to occur, which really puts a damper on any thoughts of our area getting any substantial accumulation.

Another quick-hitting shot of snow is due in Friday evening, though accumulations will be minimal, at best. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will be out of the area come 10:00pm Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Still, though few tenths of an inch of snow can’t be ruled out, perhaps be just enough to make for some slick spots on our area roadways.

From there, temperatures are to turn much colder once again as winds again lock in out of the northwest. Wind chills are headed well below 0° Friday night into early Saturday morning, and temperatures on Saturday aren’t get out of the 20s, despite there being another full complement of sunshine.

Wind chills early Saturday will be well below zero areawide. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty northwesterly winds will send temperatures crashing again Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine dominates Saturday, but northwesterly winds will send temperatures back to unseasonably chilly levels. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds shift back to the south Sunday, and will blow with gusto once again. That’s to send temperatures well into the 40s to near 50°.

Another winter storm system’s being watched next Monday into Tuesday. It’s far too early to nail down any specific details, but the early read is that this system exhibits the potential of producing a wintry cocktail of rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow.

