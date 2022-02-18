Quieter times ahead, though wildly fluctuating temperatures expected
Winds expected to play a significant role through at least Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a day makes! One day after basking in near record warmth Wednesday, temperatures have crashed in a big way. Over the past 24 hours, temperatures have fallen anywhere between 20° and 30°, and the temperature decline’s far from finished.
As early as 6:00 Thursday evening, wind chills had fallen below 0° in some locales, and the rest of us are expected to join that club as the night progresses, especially once skies clear.
Thankfully, winds will be subsiding during that time as high pressure slides in from the west, preventing wind chills from getting any worse.
Sunshine’s to dominate for most of the day Friday, and winds are to quickly reorganize out of the southwest. Gusts could reach close to 40 miles per hour by Friday afternoon. Obviously, the southwesterly winds and sunshine will work together to warm the atmosphere. By day’s end, we’re headed back to the 30s, though wind chills will remain considerably lower than the air temperature all day long.
Another cold front then approaches from the northwest Friday evening, bringing clouds back into the fold and perhaps another quick shot of snow. Should snow end up materializing, it won’t be here for long. Current projections suggest that no more than a few hours of snow are to occur, which really puts a damper on any thoughts of our area getting any substantial accumulation.
Still, though few tenths of an inch of snow can’t be ruled out, perhaps be just enough to make for some slick spots on our area roadways.
From there, temperatures are to turn much colder once again as winds again lock in out of the northwest. Wind chills are headed well below 0° Friday night into early Saturday morning, and temperatures on Saturday aren’t get out of the 20s, despite there being another full complement of sunshine.
Winds shift back to the south Sunday, and will blow with gusto once again. That’s to send temperatures well into the 40s to near 50°.
Another winter storm system’s being watched next Monday into Tuesday. It’s far too early to nail down any specific details, but the early read is that this system exhibits the potential of producing a wintry cocktail of rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow.
