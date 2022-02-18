Advertisement

Jahna Duda named new Head of School at Rockford Christian

Duda began her career in Christian education 22 years ago and is currently serving as the Senior Director of Academics at Des Moines Christian School where she oversees EE-12 academic programming.(Rockford Christian Schools)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Christian Schools’ Board of Directors introduces Jahna Duda as the next Head of School at Rockford Christian Schools on Friday.

Duda was unanimously recommended by the search committee to the Board of Directors who approved her appointment. An experienced leader in Christian education, Duda is well-equipped to lead Rockford Christian Schools with long-term success in mind. She will succeed Superintendent Paul Brandt in July 2022.

“I am honored to serve as the new Head of School and continue the great work of kingdom education happening at Rockford Christian. Bret and I are excited to join your school community and can’t wait to see what the Lord has planned for the next chapter in the school’s story,” Duda said in a statement on Friday.

“God’s hand has been evident at each stage of the search process, and we are encouraged to see what He will do through Jahna in the coming years as we build on Rockford Christian’s commitment to Christ, community, and excellence,” states HOS search committee chair, Gary Love.

Duda has a bachelor’s in elementary education, a master’s in educational leadership and will complete her Ph.D. in education this summer through Drake University.

The board expressed their gratitude in Friday’s announcement for Brandt’s service to Rockford Christian. “We are deeply appreciative to Paul Brandt and his wife Susan for their faithful service and dedication to Rockford Christian Schools over these past four years.” Superintendent Brandt will continue to lead RCS through his retirement at the end of June.

